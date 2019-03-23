Wires left dangling after van crashes into hydro pole in Dashwood

A BC Hydro crew cuts off the dangerous wires that were dangling on top of a vehicle that crashed into the Hydro Pole in Dashwood along Highway 19A. — Michael Briones photo

One man escaped injuries Saturday afternoon, after his vehicle struck and toppled a hydro pole in Dashwood.

The van, travelling north along Highway 19A, crashed into the pole, causing dangling wires to land on top of the vehicle.

The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m.

The Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department, located just a couple of yards away from the crash site on Hobbs Road, quickly dispatched its rescue unit and a fire truck.

Fire chief Nick Acciavati said there was only one passenger inside the vehicle and they were able to pull him out to safety. He did not appear to be injured.

Traffic was closed in both directions for more than an hour due to the hanging wires and BC Hydro crews were also called in.

Oceanside RCMP were also at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

