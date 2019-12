BC Hydro on their way to the scene

Pitt Meadows firefighters have shut down Bonson Road at 117B Avenue Thursday morning at about 7:20 a.m., after wires came down across one of the roads.

B.C. Hydro crews are on their way and are expected to arrive at about 8:15 a.m. Firefighters are escorting pedestrians through the area to keep them away from the downed wires.

More to follow.