Video and photo coverage of the Special Events Society's annual Winterfest

Kate and Sage Erickson get some warm hot chocolate and warm hugs from Santa Claus at The Winterfest parade. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Winterfest 2019 took place last weekend to coincide with Hometown Hockey.

This year’s festivities saw a new addition, with the inaugural Cosplay competition judged by Sean Brown and Rob Gruber.

The winners of the annual Christmas tree decoration at Rupert Square Mall were announced at the Festival of Lights held at the Prince Rupert Court House. First place went to Misty Island Girl Guides, second place was Pineridge Elementary School’s Grade 3 and 4 students, with Rainbow Day Care taking third.

