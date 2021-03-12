Winter wonderland: Nordic Centre lights up the trails

A 500m stretch of the Fernie Nordic Centre's trails will be lit up for every Saturday through March, so keen skiers have more chances to get out and enjoy the snow while it lasts.

Mattieu Corriveau of the Fernie Nordic Society said that the first Saturday of the lights had been well received, with the trail perfect for kids and young families. “It’s a lot of fun,” he said.

Members ski for free, and visitors are asked to pay for a day-pass to use the trails at the Nordic Centre. The 500m section with lights will be lit from 6:30 through to 8:30 for every Saturday of March.

