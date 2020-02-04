(Connor Trembley - Capital News)

Winter weather wreaking havoc on Old Vernon Road

Two vehicles in ditch, truck stuck in the middle of the road due to icy conditions

  • Feb. 4, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Winter weather is wreaking havoc on Kelowna’s Old Vernon Road.

Around 1:26 p.m., crews responded to reports two vehicles in the ditch near the intersection of Old Vernon Road and Anderson Road.

The vehicles ended up in the ditch separately, but within 400 metres of each other.

One vehicle has since been towed from the ditch but the other is currently still there.

Just up the road, a large truck also found itself stuck in the middle of the road. It has since been towed out.

“The roads have been like this every winter. I’ve been out here since 9 a.m. this morning directing traffic. I haven’t seen one salt truck today,” said a resident of the area.

No injuries were reported in any of the three separate incidents.

