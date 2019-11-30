Winter weather expected to warm up this weekend

It's been a cold week in the lakecity but it looks like things will be warming up this weekend

Williams Lake is starting to freeze as winter temperatures, but no snow as of yet finally arrives in the lakecity this weekend. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

It’s been a cold week in the lakecity but thankfully it looks like things will be warming up this weekend, by winter standards at least.

After a week of temperatures in the low double digits, ice has finally started to form on Williams Lake just in time for December. However, old Jack Frost hasn’t quite had his way with the lakecity yet as a forecasted weekend of sun is expected to warm the lakecity back up to the low single digits.

Read More: Cariboo Hobby Con 2019 looking for vendor submissions

Saturday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of -10C, though it will feel like -11C. Sunday meanwhile will be warmer with a high of -3C on another mainly sunny day, though it’s expected to feel like -5C. This warming trend is, currently expected to last well into next week with a high of 1C near the middle of the week.

Beyond using the usual caution associated with winter driving, Drive BC reports no serious road conditions within the Cariboo.

Be sure to check out Hobby Con at Columneetza this weekend on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

patrick.davies@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter