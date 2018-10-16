Winter Warm-Up 2018 saw 400 line up for a hot lunch in Chilliwack

There was free clothing, lunch, a photo booth, and tons of info about community services on offer at the Winter Warm-Up 2018 in Chilliwack. (submitted)

It was a chance for those in need to get a free hot lunch and some warm clothes to stay toasty this winter.

The inaugural Winter Warm-Up 2018, formerly Chilliwack Connect, the downsized event still saw about 400 people lining up for lunch at Evergreen Hall on Saturday Oct. 13.

“This year we actually changed it (from Chilliwack Connect to the Winter Warm-Up) to have a bigger focus on providing services and winter clothes,” said Steve Esau, of PCRS who chaired the organizing committee.

Warm clothing, books, a photo booth, and tons of info about local services and organizations was on offer for free — as well as a free lunch.

Esau called the event a “wonderful collaboration” and it’s a way for health and social service agencies to connect with the community.

Chilliwack Salvation Army’s Emergency Response Truck was parked outside Evergreen Hall and they helped serve up more than 400 hamburgers and fries over the lunch hour. An estimated 300 people accessed the various services, like the free clothing racks.

The Warm-Up event had help from more than 40 volunteers, as well as many community groups, donors and sponsors making the event meaningful.

“Without these volunteers this event would not have happened, so a big thanks goes out to all of them,” added Esau.