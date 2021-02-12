Winter storm watch issued by Environment Canada from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Ready for some snow?
Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for east Vancouver Island, from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, on Friday, Feb. 12. On their website, weather.gc.ca, it stated a possibility of significant snowfall overnight and Saturday morning.
Pacific moisture will begin to collide with the arctic front along Vancouver Island on Friday night. Snow forecast to start near midnight will persist through Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible.
In addition, strong easterly winds will give areas of blowing snow.
— NEWS Staff
