Snow falling outside Serious Coffee, located at 1209 Island Highway, on Jan. 25. Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch on Feb. 12 for east Vancouver Island from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay. (Mandy Moraes photo).

Winter storm watch issued by Environment Canada from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Possibility of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow during Family Day long weekend

  • Feb. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Ready for some snow?

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for east Vancouver Island, from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, on Friday, Feb. 12. On their website, weather.gc.ca, it stated a possibility of significant snowfall overnight and Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Environment Canada: Compliance order issued to the Town of Qualicum Beach now lifted

Pacific moisture will begin to collide with the arctic front along Vancouver Island on Friday night. Snow forecast to start near midnight will persist through Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible.

In addition, strong easterly winds will give areas of blowing snow.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Puntzi Mountain coldest place in Canada Thursday morning at -44.4C, Williams Lake -32C low
Next story
New Vancouver Island University courses to help train people for high-demand careers

Just Posted

Most Read