Winter storm watch issued by Environment Canada from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Possibility of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow during Family Day long weekend

Snow falling outside Serious Coffee, located at 1209 Island Highway, on Jan. 25. Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch on Feb. 12 for east Vancouver Island from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay. (Mandy Moraes photo).

Ready for some snow?

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for east Vancouver Island, from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, on Friday, Feb. 12. On their website, weather.gc.ca, it stated a possibility of significant snowfall overnight and Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Environment Canada: Compliance order issued to the Town of Qualicum Beach now lifted

Pacific moisture will begin to collide with the arctic front along Vancouver Island on Friday night. Snow forecast to start near midnight will persist through Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible.

In addition, strong easterly winds will give areas of blowing snow.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News