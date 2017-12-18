Winter storm watch in effect for West Kootenay

A winter storm watch is in effect for the West Kootenay, Boundary, Kootenay Pass and Elk Valley.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected on Tuesday, with the greatest accumulation in the West Kootenay expected in southern regions like Trail. Significant but lesser amounts of snow are expected in Castlegar.

In the Boundary, the greatest accumulation is expected along Highway 3 and in Grand Forks.

In Elk Valley, the greatest accumulation is expected for Fernie and along Highway 3 south to Elko. Significant but lesser amounts of snow are expected for Sparwood.

And in the Kootenay Pass, snowfall is expected to be over 25 centimetres.

“This winter storm watch may be upgraded to a warning once greater certainty is achieved regarding snowfall amounts and specific locations impacted,” reads Environment Canada’s alert.

Snowfall will likely impact road conditions and visibility.

Environment Canada says it if you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and travel plans, and carry an emergency kit and cell phone.

For more information, visit weather.gc.ca/warnings/report_e.html?bc28.