Winter storm warning remains in place for Parksville Qualicum Beach

The Parksville Qualicum Beach region is not out of the woods yet when it comes to winter weather.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 15, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

The warning calls for 30 centimetres of snow to fall in the region during the day and into the night.

The forecast also calls for winds of up to 70 km/h in the evening, coming from the southeast.

The combination of heavy snow and blowing winds combined could result in poor or near zero visibility.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” reads the release.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing overnight in coastal areas, resulting in the possibility of rain instead of snow.

However, inland and higher elevations areas will continue to see heavy snow until the morning of Thursday, Jan. 16.

Jesse Foreman with the Oceanside RCMP says the department has responded to several weather-related accidents.

He says the accidents are often a result of people driving with poor tires and not driving relative to the conditions.

“It’s just really ill-advised. You need to have proper snow tires in order to be driving in these conditions. It really changes the way a vehicle handles on the roads. If you don’t have to go out, to avoid going out,” said Foreman.

“We had a few people upset when they’d crossed the centre line and hit another vehicle that they were receiving a ticket as they didn’t feel it was their fault. But who else’s fault would it be?”

Environment Canada says to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone,” reads the release.

