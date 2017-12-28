Winter storm warning over for Metro Vancouver

Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain still in store for Maple Ridge

It’s still going to be slushy and slippery on Maple Ridge streets for a while.

The winter storm warning issued Wednesday for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge, has ended, Environment Canada said early Thursday.

But mixed rain and snow and a risk of freezing rain Thursday morning, with temperatures of 3 C are called for today and tonight in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge area, with highs reaching up to 3 C on Friday again, then dropping to 1 C overnight Friday.

Saturday and Sunday the sun is supposed to appear with daytime temperatures about the same, although overnight, temperatures on Saturday will drop to -4 C and -7 C on Sunday night, New Year’s Eve.

On Monday, New Year’s Day, it’s going to be cloudy, with a high of 0 C and a low of -7 C.

There’s still a snowfall warning in effect today (Thursday) though for the Sea to Sky Highway up to Squamish, with a highway alert in place. Heavy snow, up to 25 cm, is called for in that area today, with pockets of freezing rain.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions, says Environment Canada.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

translink

7:14 AM PST Thursday 28 December 2017

Winter storm warning ended for:

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

4:59 AM PST Thursday 28 December 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Sea to Sky – West Vancouver Upper Levels to Squamish

An approaching Pacific frontal system will spread heavy snow through today. On the other hand, warmer air aloft will combine with the subzero temperatures to produce pockets of freezing rain this afternoon in Howe Sound.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm can be expected by this evening.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.