Winter storm warning continues for Chilliwack

The stormy winter weather is expected to continue overnight, Environment Canada said Friday afternoon.

A winter storm warning was in effect – no surprise to residents who watched snow begin to fall Friday morning, covering the ice left behind from Thursday’s freezing rain.

More freezing rain is possible Friday evening, Environment Canada said.

“Areas near Chilliwack will see significant icing from freezing rain this evening before switching over to snow,” it said.

More snow is expected overnight, with another 15 to 20 cm forecast.

So far only pockets of Chilliwack have lost power, although by Friday evening an extesive swath north of the Fraser River extending into Agassiz and affecting nearly 3,000 customers, was without power. Earlier in the Abbotsfod/Mission area 9,000 BC Hydro customers were in the dark Friday morning.

The wintery conditions have taxed city crews, which have been working around the clock the keep priorities roads clear.

Transit services on some Chilliwack routes have also been affected.

Travel throughout the region has been perilous. Several accidents have been reported along Highway 1, particularly between Chilliwack and Hope.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the weather service said.

