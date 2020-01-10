Winter storm to batter Okanagan

As much as 35 cm of snow expected to fall in some areas

Much of the Okanagan will be affected by a Pacific weather system which will bring heavy snow to the region over the next three days.

Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna can expect five to 10 cm of snowfall today, along with winds coming in from the south at 30 km/h getting up to 50 km/h later in the morning. About two cm of snow is forecasted to fall overnight with the temperature holding steady near -2.

Drive BC has issued warnings for drivers taking Highway 97, advising road users to watch for slippery sections between the following sections:

Drought Rd and William R Bennett Bridge for 17.1 km

William R Bennett Bridge and Crystal Waters Rd for 36.3 km

Highway 97 and Pennask Summit for 33.0 km

Highway 97 South and Highway 97; Highway 97 North for 65.5 km

Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm is expected to see the worst of the storm with up to 10 cm of snow falling by this evening. Snowfall will continue into the night adding two to four more centimetres. Winds up to 15 km/h are also forecasted for the area.

Drive BC warns drivers on Highway 97B to watch for slippery sections between Highway 97A and the end of Highway 97B for 14.4 km. Commuters near Sicamous are also warned of slippery road conditions in the following sections:

Highway 97 and Davidson Drive for 56 km

Davidson Dr. and the end of Highway 97A for 9.6 km

Waverly Park Frontage Road and Bernie Road for 56.9 km

Canoe Beach Drive NE and Perry River Bridge for 39 km

Penticton & Vernon

Five to 10 cm of snow are expected to fall in Penticton with winds blowing from the south reaching 20 km/h and gusting to 70 km/h near noon. About two more centimetres of snow are expected to fall overnight.

Vernon will see five to 10 cm of snow as well with wind reaching south 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h later this morning. Wind chill will bring the temperature to -11 and -5 this afternoon.

Highway driving conditions

Drive BC warns road users travelling along Highway 97to watch for slippery sections between the following sections:

Crystal Waters Rd and Grandview Flats Rd N for 37.5 km

25 Ave and Monashee Summit for 94.5 km

