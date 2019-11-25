Winter hours coming for North Okanagan dispoal facilities

Winter hours will go into effect at the Armstrong-Spallumcheen and Greater Vernon Diversion and Dispoal Facilities on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Hours at Armstrong-Spallumcheen will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. At the Greater Vernon facility, the site will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. too 4:30 p.m., and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Winter hours are in effect until Feb. 28, 2020.
For more information on RDNO Solid Waste Management hours and locations please visit www.rdno.ca/hours.
