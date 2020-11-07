Winter homeless shelter proposed at Oliver United Church

There are currently over 40 living in vehicles and the streets of Oliver

This shows where the emergency exit is for the Oliver United Church. In order for the town of Oliver to approve a winter shelter, a fence must be built to separate the home from the church. Oliver council will discuss the homeless shelter on Nov. 9.

The Town of Oliver will decide whether to open its first ever cold-weather shelter. Council will discuss the homeless shelter at its upcoming meeting on Nov. 9.

The proponent is seeking a three-year temporary use permit to operate the winter shelter at the Oliver United Church, with a maximum of 10 beds seasonally (Nov. 1 to March 30), and to store one metal storage container at 511 Church Avenue.

Oliver staff are recommending council support the application based on the shelter’s close proximity to town and the need in the community to shelter those living on the streets. Some residents have expressed concern about the shelter being in a residential neighbourhood.

The public can submit written feedback prior to the application being decided on at the Monday, Nov. 9, meeting that starts at 7 p.m.

The church currently has no seperation between a home and its side emergency exit door.

A condition of the permit is to provide adequate emergency egress from the south side of the building to the street and to provide privacy from the residence beside the church at 6242 Kootenay Street. A fence would be installed along the eastern half of the south property line and an emergency access to the street would be provided through the existing rock wall.

The Housing Needs Report, completed in early January 2020, identifies there are no shelter beds or housing units for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the Town of Oliver.

As of December 2019, there are an estimated 50 youth who are couch surfing and 32-40 people who are homeless or living in trailers or vehicles.

Many of the people living in trailers or vehicles do not have access to safe winter heating, said the report.

The basement of the church has an existing kitchen, along with bathroom facilities and a separate room that could be cordoned off if a resident has COVID-19 symptoms.

A small renovation will occur to add a shower and laundry facilities, along with minor building code upgrades. The metal storage container will be located at the south west corner of the property, enabling clients to store their belongings in a safe place during the time that the shelter is in operation.

The proposed cold-weather shelter will be operated by Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre.

The facility will be high-barrier, meaning clients have to be homeless and cannot have consumed drugs or alcohol on the day they are entering the shelter.

Desert Sun will staff the facility 24/7 with two staff working at all times. The facility will be in operation 24/7 but clients will be confined to the shelter between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., meaning no admissions or discharges will occur during this time. Clients will have their own space and a shared space for socializing and eating, while abiding by COVID-19 protocols. Clients will have access to three meals a day, as well as access to mental health services and help with securing employment.

The shelter requires support from BC Housing in order to operate.

monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News