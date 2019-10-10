At some ski resorts in B.C., Old Man Winter has arrived. (File)

Winter hits B.C. ski resorts

Many of the ski resorts in B.C. recently got a blanket of fluffy white stuff

  • Oct. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
It snowed in many parts of B.C. this week. Here are today’s web cam shots from some of the ski resorts in B.C.

