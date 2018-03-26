Winter driving conditions return

Blowing snow, slippery and slushy sections on the Trans-Canada Highway

DriveBC is reporting slippery and slushy sections of road on the Trans-Canada Highway. (DriveBC Cams)

Not so fast, winter driving conditions are back.

DriveBC is reporting limited visibility on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning with blowing snow between Revelstoke and Three Valley Gap. The roads are also slushy with slippery sections between Three Valley Gap and Glacier National Park.

Winter highway maintenance is scheduled between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Three Valley Gap today with delays up to 20 minutes expected.

On Hwy. 23, DriveBC is reporting slippery sections from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay. Watch out for debris on the road. DriveBC is reporting fallen ice 20 kilomeres south of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23.

The high in Revelstoke today is 5C. Periods of snow are forecast to change into rain around noon today. Environment Canada is forecasting between two and four centimeters of snow.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

In case you missed it

Man found dead in Revelstoke linked to Calgary homicide

Brown whips onto podium in New Zealand

@marissatiel marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.