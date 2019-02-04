Winter driving conditions on the Malahat

The Victoria Police Department is asking drivers to use caution as flurries fall across South Vancouver Island.

“Attention. The white substance falling from the sky is called “snow,” the department tweeted. “It happens often in other parts of Canada at this time of year. Remain calm. In all seriousness, pls [sic] cycle & drive with caution. It’s a bit slippery out.”

And #YYJtraffic finding that wipers on dry glass aren’t helping visibility? Try this mysterious little button: pic.twitter.com/nLrjkRtYic — twit_ryan (@twit_ryan) February 4, 2019

Winter driving conditions are reported on Highway 1 – including Malahat Drive, where winter tires or chains are required from Oct. 31 to March 31. Visibility is reported at two kilometres.

Malahat Drive at South Shawnigan Lake Road, looking north. (Drive BC)

BC Transit is not reporting any bus cancellations at this time.

On Monday morning, the temperature in Victoria was -4.8 degrees, but with wind chill, felt more like -12.

Environment Canada has forecasted a chances of flurries Monday night and Tuesday morning in Victoria, with a high of 0 degrees and -5 degrees over night.