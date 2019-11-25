Winter driving conditions and fog in Revelstoke area today

A view of Highway 1 headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low minus 5.

Find more information at Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 21

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 to Golden: Limited visibility with fog between Victoria Rd W and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 48.1 km.

Slushy with slippery sections between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary.

Limited visibility with fog between Glacier National Park East Boundary and Golden Donald Upper Rd.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Slushy sections between Perry River Bridge and Victoria Rd. W for 42 km.

Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with fog between Highway 1 and Goldstream Rd for 90.7 km.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1 for 49.0 km.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Railway Museum hosts children’s Christmas party

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

2cm in the last 24 hours.

18 cm in the last 48 hours.

31 cm in the last 7 days.

Season total: 217 cm.

Avalanche Forecast from Parks Canada:

“Reactive storms slabs have the potential to reach shrubby valley bottoms. Stay vigilant in your situational awareness!

The Winter Permit System is now in effect.”

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

READ MORE: Soupalicious slurps into Welcome Week in Revelstoke

Treeline and below treeline: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.