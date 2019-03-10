Winter brush fire close call for mobile home park residents

An unexpected brush fire took residents completely by surprise in the small community of Louis Creek on Sunday, March 10.

The winter brush fire started on a private property at the base of a hillside below a Mobile Home Park just off the Yellowhead Highway, and about 7 kilometers south of Barriere.

Barriere Fire Department were quickly on scene, but did have some difficulty getting to the fire on the hillside due to the steepness and inaccessibility of the terrain. However, the fireman quickly had hoses in place from above and below the burn and the fire was prevented from spreading.

Shorty after the fire department arrived a person in medical distress was discovered on the property where the fire may have started. Barriere Ambulance was called, followed by RCMP and Barriere First Responders.

No further information is available at this time.