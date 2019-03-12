Winter brush fire close call for mobile home park residents

A Barriere volunteer firefighter can barely be seen in the smoke while fighting a brush fire that took off quickly in the community of Louis Creek. Jill Hayward photo

An unexpected brush fire took residents completely by surprise in the small community of Louis Creek on Sunday, March 10.

The winter brush fire started on a private property at the base of a hillside below a mobile home park just off the Yellowhead Highway, and about 7 kilometers south of Barriere.

Barriere Fire Department was quickly on scene, but did have some difficulty getting to the fire on the hillside due to the steepness and inaccessibility of the terrain. However, the fireman quickly had hoses in place from above and below the burn and the fire was prevented from spreading. Assistance was also provided from volunteer bystanders at the scene.

Shorty after the fire department arrived a man in medical distress was discovered on the property where the fire may have started. Barriere Ambulance was called, followed by RCMP and Barriere First Responders.

It had later been reported that the man was confirmed deceased at the scene. No other information on the death is available at this time.