Winter Blues Festival returns to Lake Country

The blues are returning to Lake Country next year.
Creekside Theatre hosts the 4th annual Winter Blues Festival on Jan. 15 with B.C. legend Harpdog Brown headlining the show along side a head-turning mix of fellow artists and ribs.
“Festival attendees love the opportunity to sample various stages at one venue featuring local blues favourites such as Rick Poppa Dawg Halisheff, Brandon Schmor, Kath and the Tom Kats, and James Hay Trio,” said Creekside Theatre manager Ryan Donn.
The District of Lake Country suggests getting tickets early as the festival has been know to sell out early.
Headliner Harpdog Brown has won three consecutive Maple Blues Awards for Harmonica Player of the Year from
The Winter Blues Festival will feature three stages and tickets can be purchased at creeksidetheatre.com.
