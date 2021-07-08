Winnipeg father charged with murder in 3-year-old daughter’s death

Police say they received a report the man had abducted the young girl from her mother at knifepoint

Police in Winnipeg say the estranged father of a three-year-old girl has been charged with murder in her death.

Police say officers were sent to investigate a report on Wednesday that the man had abducted the young girl from her mother at knifepoint.

About 15 minutes later the father was taken into custody outside a parked vehicle.

The girl was found inside the car with stab wounds.

She was brought to hospital but later died.

Her 28-year-old father has been charged with first-degree murder and is in custody.

