Winning gold

On Nov. 16 Houston Christian School hosted the Jr. Boys Volleyball Zones. There were five teams: Hazelton Secondary, Smithers Seconday, Bulkley Valley Christian School and host Houston Christian School. Houston Christian won the gold medal banner Match 2-0 with scores of 25 - 22 and 25 - 9. Right side hitter Jakob King was named an all star while setter Kade Jaarsma was named tournament MVP. All team members made significant contributions to the championship. Other team members were Ethan Farmer, Cameron Verbeek, Aaron Gidudu, Braden Vanderwoerd and Joe Stephens. This is a third consecutive banner for this team. Their coach Ed Kronemeyer is pretty proud of the hard work they put in.