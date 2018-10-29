Winners announced for Nature in Focus photo contest

100 images from the contest will be on display at the Penticton Museum & Archives

The first place and grand prize winners of the Nature in Focus photo contest pose with South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club president and vice president on Oct. 4 at the Penticton Museum & Archives. 100 photos from the contest will be on display at the museum until early December. Jordyn Thomson/Western News

The South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club received around 600 entries for their Nature in Focus photo contest featuring six categories : waterfowl, other birds, landscapes, fauna, flora and invasive species. In order to be eligible to enter the contest, the photographer must be a resident of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the photos had to be taken within the geographic boundaries of the area.

All of the winning photos are available to view at the Nature in Focus exhibit at the Penticton Museum & Archives.

In the Flora category Vlado Zamecnik won first prize, Janey Volden was second and Mathew Lowery was third. In Landscape category Merv Graf won first prize, Michael Bezener took second and Lory Johnston was third. In the Waterfowl category Alex Bodden won first prize, Ken Oliver was second and George Lea was third. In the Other Birds category Rick McKelvey won first prize, Tom Debrayanna was second and Ian Kelshaw was third. In the Fauna category Susie McAdam won first prize, Paul Graham was second and Ava Franklin was third. In the Invasive Species category Curtis Zutz won first prize, Jesse MacDonald was second and Andrew Morrissey was third.

The Penticton Western News invited the public to choose their top three choices in the Reader’s Choice award (for first, second and third place). The photo Waiting For Mom, photographed by Paul Graham, took the first place prize, Big Horn Sheep In Snow, photographed by Andrew Morrissey took the second place and Spotted Lake, taken by Julian Giordano, earned the third place prize.

For more information about the South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club, visit www.southokanagannature.com.

