Winner of the Barriere Star Journal’s Facebook Winter Photo Contest announced

The Barriere Star Journal's Facebook page recently held a 'Show Us Your North Thompson Winter of 2019/2020 Photo Contest'. The winner was determined by the number of 'Likes' that each submitted photograph received from our Facebook page followers. Congratulations to Nancy Walkey of Barriere for being chosen the favourite submission for her photograph of the North Thompson River taken from the shoreline in Rayleigh. The Star/Journal also says a big "thank you" to all those who took the time to share their photographs to our page.