The winner of the 2020 Pitt Meadows Holiday Lights Tour and Contest. (Special to The News)

Winner chosen for Pitt Meadows Holiday Lights Tour and Contest

More than 3,000 votes cast for festive properties

There were more than 3,000 votes cast as Pitt Meadows residents tried to promote their favourite homes that have been decorated for the holidays.

https://www.facebook.com/pittmeadows/photos/a.120118831383239/3740406549354431/

The winner of the 2020 Pitt Meadows Holiday Lights Tour and Contest was at the address 12401 193B Street. It was chosen from among 25 participants who signed up to have their lights displayed and voted for by the community.

The winning entry receives a $100 gift card to Hopcott Meats.

The city invites residents to enjoy the Holiday Lights Tour until Jan. 3, and a map is available at pittmeadows.ca.

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Lakes District News)

