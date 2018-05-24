Wine Women and Woods cancelled

Donna Stadnyk and Julie MacKenzie of team Bare Naked Ladies get set to race to the green for their turn at the speed hole during the Wine, Women and Woods tournament Monday at Predator Ridge Resort.

One of the North Okanagan’s most popular golf tournaments won’t reach the first tee box as planned Saturday at Predator Ridge Resort.

Organizers of the 16th annual Wine Women and Woods event have announced the tournament’s cancellation this year on their website.

“We waited as long as we could but we have just not had the response for participants that we expected to make this event a success,” reads a statement on the homepage. “We have had great support from our local community with donations and prizing so we are hopeful that we can still schedule a fundraising event in the near future.

“We are not certain that we will be able to have the golf portion as the golf course is already fairly booked up for the year but we are thinking about a dinner/auction/dance evening. We will update this site as soon as we can so that you can put it on your calendar.”

RELATED: Golf tourney a tradition

The Texas scramble-style tournament called for teams of four women and a male or female caddie which would help to raise money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation for women’s cancer detection and treatment.

Last year’s event helped the foundation purchase a Gamma Probe system used to detect mutated cells and tumours in the breast prior to surgery so the surgeon can remove the cancerous cells and tissue.

This year’s financial goal was $60,000.

“We are grateful for everything the organizing committee has done for us over the years,” said Lisa Westermark, VJHF executive director. “I know they’re disappointed.”

Founded in 2003, Wine Women and Woods has raised more than $1 million toward “A Future Without Breast Cancer.” Through co-operation with the BC/Yukon Region of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation and local stakeholders, all funds raised by Wine Women and Woods have been used in the Okanagan at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

If you had registered a team for the tournament already, please contact Registration@outlook.com and let organizers know if you would like a refund or would like to make a donation to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and receive a tax receipt.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.