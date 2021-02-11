Wine might be coming to the shelves of Chilliwack Superstore

Council will be considering liquor store licence application at rezoning on Feb. 16

Chilliwack council looking at rezoning proposal to offer wine on the shelves at Superstore. Langford’s Real Canadian Superstore began stocking its shelves with wine on March 17, 2017. (Superstore)

Chilliwack could become the next B.C. city to have wine on sale inside a grocery store.

Council will consider the application from Chilliwack Real Canadian Superstore to rezone a portion of the Luckakuck Way store property to allow liquor sales with a special wine store licence.

The plan is to build a special sales area in the existing Superstore, if the rezoning and permits are approved.

The rezoning would shift the designation from CSM (Service Commercial-Industrial) Zone to a C7 (Liquor Store) Zone to permit liquor sales.

Licences for ‘special wine stores’ in B.C. were ushered in by the provincial government in 2015, under either the store-within-a-store model or the wine-on-shelves model.

The plan is to have B.C. wine added to Chilliwack Superstore shelves, as well as cider, mead and sake. The sales can be at designated tills or regular tills during store hours 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Staff must have ‘Serving It Right’ certification and be at least 19. The store is expected to submit a security plan, which is reviewed and approved by the LCRB showing how the staff will prevent minors from accessing the alcohol.

“As part of the review, staff confirmed that adequate off-street parking is provided on site as per the C7 Zone,” according to the staff report on the rezoning in the Feb. 2 agenda package.

The recently adopted Sardis Neighbourhood Plan requires applicants to conduct independent consultation with the public to ensure potential concerns from the surrounding area are addressed.

At the Tuesday, Feb. 16 meeting, council will be voting on the proposed rezoning so any written comments from the public must be received the day before, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. at clerk’s office. The public send submissions by mail or drop off to – Corporate Services Department, City of Chilliwack, 8550 Young Rd, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4 – Email – clerks@chilliwack.com with contact information, including full name and address should be included.

