Wine experts featured at Okanagan College Penticton

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Speaker series brings wine discussions back to Penticton campus
Selkirk girls volleyball at both the senior and junior level is off to a great start this year. The junior girls team has already won two tournaments and last weekend the Senior Girls team joined them in the winner's circle, taking the tournament in Creston. Congratulations girls.
Program encourages kids toward safe, healthy activities this summer
Firm deadline to cease operations removed while parties work on ALR exclusion
The driver of a Corvette escaped serious injury when his car caught fire in Brookswood
Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services respond to second blaze on a busy Sunday night
Fall is a perfect time to consider investing in a pair these legendary boots - for your kids too!
Port Alberni one of 21 communities across B.C. participating in Stroller Brigade for Child Care