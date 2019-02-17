Wine, beer and foodies unite to celebrate 11th annual Parksville Uncorked

The 11th annual Parksville Uncorked event is taking place at the Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort from Feb. 21 to 24. - Submitted photo

It’s time to raise your glass and toast the exceptional wines, beers, ciders and cuisine of British Columbia at the 11th annual Parksville Uncorked Wine & Food Festival this Feb. 21-24.

Those seeking to escape for the ultimate culinary getaway will want to save the date and experience this four-day festival that showcases B.C.’s best. Festival-goers will sample best brews, spirits, ciders and sip fine wines, plus enjoy gourmet delights prepared by chefs in collaboration with many local farm producers.

Parksville Untapped kicks off the four-day festival on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort. Beer loving guests to Untapped will take home an exclusive beer glass to tip back some of B.C.’s best craft brews paired with tasty local eats.

The Beach Club Resort, hosts the signature gala event ‘Swirl’ on Friday, Feb. 22 where more than 50 wineries will be pouring delicious samples of their finest B.C. wines paired with more delicious bites.

The fun continues for wine lovers seeking an intimate tasting experience with two exciting winemakers’ dinners on Saturday, Feb. 23. Tigh-Na-Mara’s executive chef, Eric Edwards and his team will be creating a culinary dream paired with Black Hills Estate Winery. The Beach Club Resort will be hosting La Stella Winery. Then, Sunday, the festival wraps up with effervescent Bubbles & Brunch at both resorts.

And, proudly supporting community and charity, the beneficiaries of Parksville Uncorked are Variety – the Children’s Charity and the Rotary Club of Parksville AM.

Don’t miss your chance to sip, savour, meet, mingle and celebrate at the 11th Annual Parksville Uncorked — space is limited.

To purchase tickets and to enjoy the ultimate culinary getaway, visit www.parksvilleuncorked.com or Call 1-800-663-7373.

— NEWS Staff, submitted by the Tigh-Na-Mara