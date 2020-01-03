Windstorm warning issued for Fraser Valley

A windstorm warning has been issued for the western Fraser Valley by Environment Canada.

“A strong Pacific storm will bring a brief period of significant wind to the south coast on tonight and Saturday morning,” the alert states. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Southeast winds are expected to build through the day near Haro Strait and the Strait of Georgia, reaching up to 70 km/h, before turning south and hitting Abbotsford and Langley.

Saturday morning will see the 70 km/h winds shift southwest by the Juan de Fuca Strait. South Surrey and Boundary Bay will also see strong winds.

The strength of the winds are expected to slow by Saturday afternoon.