Windstorm-damaged Arrowsmith trail partially opened

Bottom section from Cameron Lake to the McBey Creek Bridge is now open

Work to clear debris and fallen trees at Little Qualicum Falls Park continues and will likely open in first week of June. â€” File photo

Hikers can start returning to the Arrowsmith CPR Regional Trail.

The bottom section from Cameron Lake to the McBey Creek Bridge is now open.

Severe winter windstorms caused massive blowdowns along the historic trail which ends at the base of Mount Cokely and the old ski hill.

Work by professional fallers continues on the section of trail above the bridge. Until a hazard free passage is restored and directional signage once more in place, the Regional District of Nanaimo is advising everyone to play it safe and follow trail closure signs.

Meanwhile the cleaning and reconstruction operations at the Little Qualicum Falls Regional Park continues. The popular camping destination as well as walking area has been closed to the public after it suffered significant damage from the severe wind storm that hit the region last December.

The public is not allowed to access the entire park, including the campground and day-use area due to public safety concerns.

BC Parks is continuing to undertake a variety of work using heavy machinery and equipment.

The work includes fuel management and re-construction efforts that are required in order to allow for safe, public use.

BC Parks anticipates the park will be open during the first week of June, however, further updates will be provided on a regular basis on its website at http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/explore/parkpgs/little_qualicum_falls/

