Winds of up to 110 km/h expected Sunday

Winds gusts of up to 110 km/h are expected over exposed coastal areas of Haida Gwaii on Sunday.

According to a wind warning issued today by Environment Canada, a southeast wind will strengthen all day on Sunday, building to a peak of 90 km/h (50 knots) in the evening with gusts of up to 110 km/h (60 knots).

There may be some damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, and loose objects may be tossed by the wind.

