Winds keeping B.C. Ferries travellers from crossing the strait

Cancellations all day between Island and mainland

High winds and rough seas are making travel tough for B.C. Ferries for a third straight day.

The ferry corporation has had to cancel all sailings on major routes until Sunday evening “due to adverse weather conditions,” according to a travel advisory.

Nanaimo’s Departure Bay has cancelled all sailings through 5:55 p.m., and West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay has cancelled all Nanaimo-bound sailings through to 6:35 p.m.

The route connecting Nanaimo’s Duke Point to Tsawwassen has cancelled all sailings through to 5:45 p.m.

Victoria’s Swartz Bay service to Tsawwassen has been cancelled through to 6 p.m., with sailings in the other direction cancelled to 5 p.m.

The Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route is running on a modified schedule and cancellations have impacted the Port McNeil-Alert Bay-Sointula route as well.

The travel advisory notes that B.C. Ferries appreciates customers’ patience and apologizes for any inconvenience resulting from the cancellations.

