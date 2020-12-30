Winds drop tree on truck parked in Oak Bay

Winds, rain more severe north of Malahat as rest of Island faces winter storm

A tree fell on a truck on Lansdowne Road in Oak Bay, Dec.20, 2020. (Courtesy Lee Colegate)

When a driver parked his pickup at the end of Lansdowne Road Wednesday he didn’t anticipate any more than wind ripping through his hair.

Not long after, a tree dropped its bulk onto the truck.

With winds up to 26 km/h and gusts of nearly 40 km/h on Dec. 30, Oak Bay and Greater Victoria fared better than communities up Island.

Wednesday winds cancelled sailings out of Nanaimo’s Departure Bay ferry terminal and the Quadra Island ferry in Campbell River. Environment Canada warned of southeast winds up to 90 km/h gradually easing in the later part of the afternoon across the east and north sections of the Island.

The west section of Vancouver Island faced a rainfall warning as a Pacific frontal system was expected to drop 100 mm of rain by Wednesday night.

