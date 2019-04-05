Window cleaning service affected by Stage 4 restrictions

The owner of a window cleaning service is facing a crisis Friday, April 12 when Stage 4 water restrictions come into effect for the Comox Valley Water System. The restrictions last until April 22 during an emergency water pipe repair.

The owner of a window cleaning service is facing a crisis Friday, April 12 when Stage 4 water restrictions come into effect for the Comox Valley Water System. The restrictions last until April 22 during an emergency water pipe repair.

Spring months provide the prime source of income for Dwayne Robertson, who owns Shine-Eze Window Care. The CVRD requires him to stockpile water before Friday. During the restrictions, he is not allowed to use any water source in Comox or Courtenay.

“I can still squeegee window clean, I just can’t use any of my water-supplied tools,” he said.

The restriction dates happen to fall when he has booked his biggest clients, Berwick Comox Valley and Driftwood Mall. Re-scheduling these means re-scheduling another 100-plus customers — a tall order considering the service is booked until July.

Robertson understands the need to conserve water, but does not understand how a window cleaning company can be singled out as a culprit in the overuse of water. He claims restaurants, on average, use 6,000 gallons of water a day but are allowed to operate during the restrictions. He said his seven-person operation tends to use about 960 gallons.

“If a restaurant’s allowed to use six times the amount of water that I use in a day, why are they allowed (to operate as normal)?” Robertson said. “I’m not saying they should shut them down, I’m just saying allow me to work as well.”

He has communicated with local governments but had “no real recourse.”

The CVRD says Stage 4 restrictions are required to ensure water availability for drinking, personal hygiene, food preparation, and health and safety. There’s also a risk that water would not be available for firefighting.