Windmill Crescent home in Williams Lake focus of police investigation

RCMP not releasing any information at this time

Williams Lake RCMP were on scene at a home on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake Monday night where neighbours say an incident occurred the night before.

Police had been parked outside the home since Sunday evening. On monday night three police vehicles were outside the home.

Residents in the area told the Tribune police were going door-to-door as part of their investigation, asking questions and telling neighbours a serious assault had occurred.

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, OIC of the Williams Lake detachment, said he would speak to the matter with media sometime Tuesday.

