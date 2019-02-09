Wind whips through Chilliwack: trees down, roofs blown off

With winds gusting at 90 kilometres an hour, there was damage done in Chilliwack

Roofs were ripped off, trees toppled over, and power lines were down Saturday as wicked winds ripped through Chilliwack and other parts of the Fraser Valley and B.C.

Sheet metal and insulation from the rooftop of Fit For Change Fitness Club on Hocking Avenue were seen strewn across the parking lot and along Meadowbrook Drive. Bits of the insulation were stuck high up in the treetops across the street near A.D. Rundle middle school.

Griffin Security was on scene blocking a section of the road to traffic.

Down on the south side, a huge evergreen came crashing down across all four lanes of Vedder Road, between Britton Avenue and Manuel Road. It took power lines with it.

Chilliwack Fire Department was on scene rerouting traffic as other officials were dealing with the wires and mess.

No vehicles were damaged as a result of the tree coming down and no one was injured, said a firefighter.

The road was expected to be closed until at least 4 p.m.

On social media, people have been posting images of the damage.

Jennifer Lau posted a photo of a tree that was completely uprooted in the Little Mountain area, while Joel Carriere snapped a shot showing pieces of the roof of his house laying in his driveway (see photos below).

“My whole roof was blown off,” he wrote.

Taylor SK Davies shared this image of a traffic light ripped in half (at right).

The 70 km/h northeasterly winds were gusting to 90 km/h, according to Environment Canada, which has posted an arctic outflow warning for the area.

