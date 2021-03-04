Wind warning promises blustery Friday for Greater Victoria

Winds up to 70 km/h expected Friday morning

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria, with winds expected to get up to 70 km/h Friday morning. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

A weather alert for Greater Victoria is promising a blustery end to the week.

Issued shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada said southeast winds of 70 km/h are expected Friday morning over the Southern Gulf Islands and sections of Greater Victoria near Haro Strait.

The alert warned that high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, before easing near noon.

