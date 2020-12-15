Wind warning predicts blustery Wednesday for Greater Victoria

Winds make waves off the shore of Sidney in November. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A weather system is set to create a blustery Wednesday in Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Tuesday just before 4 p.m. that strong winds are expected as a frontal system approaches early on Dec. 16.

Ahead of the frontal system, strong southeasterly winds are expected in Victoria, with a peak in southeasterly winds of 70 km/h near the water mid-afternoon. By evening, the winds are expected to ease from the southeast and build out of the west, easing into a breezy Thursday.

