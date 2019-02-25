Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria.

A cold air-mass moving through the Fraser Valley this morning is generating strong outflow winds with gust of 90 kilometres per hour starting Monday morning.

The wind will extend from the Chilliwack and Abbotsford area, through southern Langley and across the Strait of Georgia to affect the southernmost Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria.

According to Environment Canada, the winds will diminish slightly by afternoon, only to return on Tuesday morning.

Damage to buildings may occur, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur and high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

