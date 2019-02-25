Wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected

A wind warning issued by Environment Canada calls for wind gusts of up to 90 km/h Monday. (Black Press file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Fraser Valley.

A cold air mass moving through the area Monday morning is generating strong outflow winds with gust of 90 kilometres per hour.

The wind will extend from Chilliwack and Abbotsford, through southern Langley and Surrey, and across the Strait of Georgia to affect the southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria.

The gusts will ease off slightly in the afternoon, but will be back Tuesday morning.

Roof shingles and windows may be damaged, tree branches could break, and loose objects outside might be tossed around.

As of 7:45 a.m. Monday, BC Hydro reports no major power outages for the Lower Mainland or the Sunshine Coast.

