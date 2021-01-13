Wind storm batters Cowichan Valley, southern Vancouver Island

A big storm battered the Cowichan Valley as it tore through southern B.C. overnight Tuesday.

“Heavy winds have caused significant outages on southern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands,” said a notice from BC Hydro on their website. “Crews are working to restore power to affected customers and individual restoration updates will be posted as they are available.”

In total, 21,407 customers in Hydro’s “Vancouver Island, South” region were still affected by 90 separate outages as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, though the number doesn’t take into account the outages that had already been restored.

Wires down and trees on top of lines were the cause of most of the outages, with outages ranging from midnight right through to roughly 6 a.m. and affecting thousands upon thousands of customers with about 3,500 customers still in the dark from Chemainus through to Shawnigan Lake at 6:45 a.m.

As of 6:50 a.m, BC Hydro has not listed estimated restoration times.

Cowichan Valley Citizen