Wind, snowfall warnings for Mainland see Nanaimo ferry sailings cancelled

Cancellations for Duke Point and Departure Bay sailings today, according to B.C. Ferries

Ferry sailings between Nanaimo and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions on Jan. 11, 2019, according to B.C. Ferries. (Black Press file)

Weather warnings in effect for the Lower Mainland have led to cancellations in Nanaimo of ferries departing Departure Bay and Duke Point terminals.

According to Environment Canada, wind warnings are in effect for areas including Vancouver and Richmond and snowfall warnings are in effect for areas including Vancouver and the North Shore, leading B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings.

The Saturday 10:15 a.m. Queen of Alberni ferry from Tsawwassen to Duke Point and the 12:45 p.m. ferry from Duke Point to Tsawwassen have both been cancelled due to “adverse weather conditions,” said B.C. Ferries in a service advisory.

In addition, the Saturday Queen of Coquitlam 10:40 a.m. sailing, from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay and the 1 p.m. departing Departure Bay are also cancelled due to adverse conditions, according to a separate advisory.

B.C. Ferries says people with reservations will be notified by e-mail and will receive full refunds, unless they have already checked in.

When sailings begin again, people will be loaded on a “standby basis in their order of arrival” following customers who have reservations, B.C. Ferries said.

Nanaimo area residents will see less severe weather as showers are forecast for today with a high of 6 C and northwesterly winds of 20 km/hour and 60 km/hour near the Salish Sea, according to Environment Canada.

For more information, go to www.bcferries.com, @BCFerries on Twitter or call 1-888-223-3779.

#BCFHeadsUp All reservations made for the cancelled sailings today as outlined in our Travel Advisory ( https://t.co/PSJ0m7Xx8D ) will be cancelled and refunded. If you would like to book on a later sailing, you can do so by calling us, or online here: https://t.co/iKtdXRQI7p ^lm — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 11, 2020

