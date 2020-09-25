Wind, rain expected to subside in Penticton

Warm, clear days ahead as wet and windy conditions are forecasted to clear up by Sunday

Strong winds of up to 66km/h hit Penticton beginning Friday (Sept. 25) morning, but the windy conditions are expected to come to an end soon.

The winds, which began around 5 a.m. Sept. 25, have been caused by tropical pressure coming from the south, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist, Carmen Hartt.

The windy conditions are expected to continue into the afternoon but have most likely already peaked. Hartt said the wind should subside once the tropical pressure passes through later this afternoon.

“We’re pretty much in the thick of it now,” said Hartt.

Environment Canada has not issued a wind warning as the gusts aren’t quite strong enough to warrant that. In B.C.’s interior wind warnings are usually reserved for sustained wind exceeding 70km/h and gusts exceeding 90 km/h.

As for the upcoming forecast, Pentictonites can expect a pleasant end to September. Despite recent conditions that have been more akin to typical fall weather, skies are expected to clear up on Sunday (Sept. 27) with “higher than average” temperatures all the way through Thursday (Oct. 1).

The average daytime temperatures in Penticton at the end of September is 17 C. However, this year, locals can expect temperatures in the low 20s to close out the month, said Hartt.

