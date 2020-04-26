Wind ignites Enderby wildfire

B.C. Wildfire crews are back on-scene of a human-caused wildfire near Enderby.
The blaze is three kilometres east of the city in the Enderby-Mabel-Oxbow region and was first reported Saturday, April 25.
“It’s a human-caused fire that got stirred up by the windy conditions Saturday,” said Fire Information Officer Kyla Fraser. “Enderby Fire Department was first on-scene and we arrived with a three-person initial attack crew. A crew was back out at the fire Sunday.”
The blaze is estimated to be between two and five hectares in size.
No homes are threatened by the fire.
“It’s a good reminder to people to be really cautious of the conditions, and that Category 2 and 3 burning bans are in effect,” said Fraser.
Bans include: Category 2 open fires; Category 3 open fires; resource management open fires; the use of fireworks; the use of sky lanterns; and the use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description (except when used for a campfire). Restrictions will remain in effect until the public is otherwise notified. These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within British Columbia, unless specified otherwise (e.g., in a local government bylaw).
