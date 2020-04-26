Wind ignites Enderby wildfire

B.C. Wildfire crew is working on a fire east of Enderby that started Saturday afternoon. (BC Wildfire Maps photo)

Blaze is between two and five hectares in size, three kilometres east of the city...

B.C. Wildfire crews are back on-scene of a human-caused wildfire near Enderby.

The blaze is three kilometres east of the city in the Enderby-Mabel-Oxbow region and was first reported Saturday, April 25.

“It’s a human-caused fire that got stirred up by the windy conditions Saturday,” said Fire Information Officer Kyla Fraser. “Enderby Fire Department was first on-scene and we arrived with a three-person initial attack crew. A crew was back out at the fire Sunday.”

The blaze is estimated to be between two and five hectares in size.

No homes are threatened by the fire.

“It’s a good reminder to people to be really cautious of the conditions, and that Category 2 and 3 burning bans are in effect,” said Fraser.

Bans include: Category 2 open fires; Category 3 open fires; resource management open fires; the use of fireworks; the use of sky lanterns; and the use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description (except when used for a campfire). Restrictions will remain in effect until the public is otherwise notified. These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within British Columbia, unless specified otherwise (e.g., in a local government bylaw).

READ MORE: VIDEO: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star