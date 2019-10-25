Spectators watch the waves at Ogden Point in Victoria during a wind storm. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Wind gusts 70 to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Environment Canada issues wind warning easing off in the afternoon

  • Oct. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Batten down the hatches, fall weather is here.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Friday shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Westerly winds at 70 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 km/h, are expected in Greater Victoria ahead of the noon hour as a strong cold front crosses the south coast. The strongest winds will be felt near the Straight of Juan de Fuca.

Winds are expected to ease this afternoon.

READ ALSO: Power outages will hit as storm season arrives

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’
Next story
One in custody after Chilliwack bank robbery

Just Posted

Most Read