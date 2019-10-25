Wind gusts 70 to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Environment Canada issues wind warning easing off in the afternoon

Spectators watch the waves at Ogden Point in Victoria during a wind storm. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Batten down the hatches, fall weather is here.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Friday shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Westerly winds at 70 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 km/h, are expected in Greater Victoria ahead of the noon hour as a strong cold front crosses the south coast. The strongest winds will be felt near the Straight of Juan de Fuca.

Winds are expected to ease this afternoon.

