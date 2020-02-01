Wind and rain cause widespread power outages in Hope

Most of area without hydro on Saturday morning following rain storm

Most of Hope woke up to no power on Saturday morning, with 2299 properties affected by several different issues, according to BC Hydro.

Several power outages occurred in Hope early Saturday morning, as wind and rain hit the entire Fraser Valley hard.

Nearly 20,000 homes woke up to no power across the lower mainland and Fraser Valley. In Hope, BC Hydro crews are dealing with 10 separate outages that add up to 2,299 homes without power, including most businesses.

As of 8:30 a.m., there were no estimates for the time when the power would be restored, and crews were just arriving on site or investigating.

To report a power outage in your area or see more information for your neighbourhood, visit www.bchydro.com.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunityLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.