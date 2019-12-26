Image: DriveBC

Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

  • Dec. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
DriveBC is asking those travelling B.C. Interior Highways, after the holiday, to slow down and use caution, today.

A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla, near Hope, blocked the left lane Northbound just after 7 a.m.

Environment Canada is calling for wind and light flurries for the day along Highway 5, with 5 cm of snow falling by this evening.

Fog is anticipating this morning for Highway 3 near Princeton, turning to flurries by mid-afternoon.

For Highway 97 C, expect wind gusting up to 15 km an hour with light flurries.

If you’re travelling to or from Alberta along Highway 1 Environment Canada is forecasting light snow accumulating up to 4 cm.

Remember to check road conditions and weather before heading out.

